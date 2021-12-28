YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Sybil Young, 88, of Youngstown, transitioned from this earthly labor to her heavenly home on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Austintown Health Care.

Mrs. Young was born June 20, 1933 in Booneville, Mississippi, a daughter of Joseph and Pearline Wilson Burress.

She was a graduate of Anderson High School in Booneville.

Sybil had worked as a domestic technician for many years.

She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, its Church Mother, member of the Usher Ministry, Missionary Board and a Sunday School Teacher. Sybil loved working in the church for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She farmed as a young girl and loved gardening. She loved watching golf on television and enjoyed sewing.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, four children, Jerry Young of Youngstown, Daphne (Anthony) Phillips of Girard, Francine (Kenneth) Wilson of Warren and Valeria (Darin) of Akron; grandchildren, Brian, Kelli, Taylor and Quentin; her first cousin, Corrine Burress, who she was very close to; Sister-in-laws, Myrtle Metts, Ella Mae Crump, Ann Bost and numerous other cousins and dear family members.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, whom she married January 7, 1957 and who passed away September 25, 2021; a brother, Bobby Burress; daughter-in-law, Juanita Young and Special Sister-in-law, Manola Crump.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Thank you to Austintown Health Care for their compassion and kindness shown during her illness.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

