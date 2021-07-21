Susie Deloice Gilmore, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Susie Deloice Gilmore, 88, transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Continuing Health Care.

Mrs. Gilmore, affectionately known by her middle name “Deloice” and “Mother”, was born October 25, 1932 in Ripley, Mississippi, a daughter of Vance and Eula Alexander Williams.

She had worked as a domestic technician.

She was a faith member of Lively Stone Church of God in Missouri where she worked for her pastor, Bishop P. L. Scott and served many pastors and bishops.

She enjoyed, yardwork, cleaning up her neighborhood and reaching her Heavenly Father in Prayer. She loved to spread the gospel to others as Jesus commanded.

She leaves to forever cherish her beloved memories, six children, Evelyn Wilbon of Youngstown, Bridget Dupree of Ferguson, Missouri, G. Charles (Theresa) Gilmore of Fenton, Missouri, Cherie T. “Rita” Gilmore of Hazelwood, Missouri, Michael E. (Teresa) Gilmore of Lantanna, Texas and Tone`a L. (Yati) Gilmore of Tulsa, Oklahoma; 27 grandchildren, including Antwain Gilmore, Nigeria Saxton, Danielle Bell and Gale Johnson and Travis Dock all whom she helped rear; 45 great grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; three sisters, Omeo Sarah Monroe and Lurlene Taylor both of Youngstown, and Kavillion Felder of Colorado; and a host of family and friends.

“Deloice” was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Grady T., who passed away in 2019; two children, Louise Gilmore and Carl Gilmore; her siblings, Janella Betts, Emma Smith, Lavorice Clark, Carl Williams, Charlie C. Williams, Benton Williams, and Nectar R. Packer.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. Funeral services will follow immediately at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

A service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

