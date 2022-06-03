YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio Ms. Susan Eva James, 68, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life on March 29, 2022 in Reno, Nevada.

Susan was born September 10, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of John and Rubell Shirley Robbins James.

She was a graduate of East High School.

She was affectionately known as “Penney” by her family and friends.

Susan worked at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

She loved to draw and dance.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her peace, a daughter, Latiese James; four sons, Ronald Fulton of Oklahoma, Timothy Fulton and JuVon Fulton both of Denver, Colorado and Rubin James of Arizona; her siblings Harvey Robbins of Atlanta, Ronald (Marlene) Robbins of Campbell, Ohio, Timothy James of Youngstown, Ohio and Selena James of Liberty, Ohio; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Elsie Tarpley; and three brothers, William Clark, Paul Robbins and Lawrence White.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.