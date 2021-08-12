Steven Lamar Tucker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Steven Lamar Tucker, 52, of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at University Hospital in Cleveland.

Mr. Tucker was born March 9, 1968 in Youngstown, a son of Charles “Chuck” Douglas and Geneva Tucker.

He attended East High School.

Steven loved detaining cars and had worked as a detailer for 25 years to the present at Next Level Auto Service. He enjoyed music (his favorite artist being “Too Short”) and spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his son, Antuan Jackson of Youngstown; five grandchildren; his siblings, Bridget Crump of Cleveland, Marguerite “Margie” Douglas, Jay Douglas and Debra Douglas, all of Youngstown, Clint Waterman of Pontiac, Michigan, Clifton “TT” Douglas of Mansfield and Sylvia Douglas of Chandler, Arizona and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He will be missed by his best friends who were like brothers, Ollie Johnson, Derrick Patterson and Derrick Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his mother; father; a daughter, Shanell; siblings, Lorraine Douglas and Peter Kea and his grandparents.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.