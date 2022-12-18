YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Sterling Dale Glover, 70, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Sterling was born April 19, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of Roosevelt, Sr. and Dessiree Townsend Glover.

He was a 1970 graduate of South High School.

He attended Ohio State University on a scholarship and Penn Ohio College.

He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and was an adult Sunday School teacher.

He loved working with youth and had worked with several community centers, namely, the Hagstrom House and Kimmelbrook Community Center.

He was a great calligrapher, enjoyed working on the computer and making graphic designs and helping others with their taxes. He loved reading, especially his Bible and enjoyed all sports and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Sterling A. Kennedy of Youngstown; a granddaughter, Taylor Kennedy of Tennessee; four siblings, Neil Glover, Roosevelt (Anna) Glover, Jr., Todd Glover and Tracey Glover, all of Youngstown; his companion, Theresa Scott of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, his twin, Stephanie Glover and Leslie Glover.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m.

Guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

