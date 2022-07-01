YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Stephen Davis, Sr. transitioned to his heavenly home Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Stephen was born January 12, 1935 in Marion, Alabama the son of Noble, Sr. and Mary England Davis.

He had been employed at US Steel.

He was a member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church Youngstown, where he served as a Trustee, an Usher and member of the Brother-Hood ministries.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Apostle Bishop Steven Davis, Jr. of Texas and Sherry (Anthony) Arrington of Hampton, Georgia; a brother Adv. Elder Noble, Jr. (Adv.Sr. MTR (Castorlania) Davis of Loveland, Ohio; two sisters: Mary Sallie (Deacon Curtis) Rutledge of Akron, Ohio and MTR Mary Francis (Honorable Deacon Henry) McCraney of Hubbard, Ohio; two grandchildren, Leticia Arrington and Jamal (Olivia) Arrington; two great-grandchildren, Maddox and Mavarick Arrington; his companion, Delores Dawson; two sisters-in-laws, Adv. Sr. Melba Davis and Ruby (Kurtis) Daniels both of Youngstown, Ohio; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; Bishop Richard Davis, Louis and Charlie Davis and a sister Lizzie Mae Snow.

Visitation will be Friday July 1, 2022, 10:00-11:00am at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Services of Love & Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

