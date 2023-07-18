YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Stephanie “Stevie” Maureen Vaughn, 70, was granted her angel wings on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown Campus surrounded by her family.

Stevie was born July 8, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest daughter of the late John and Bettilouise Granberry Vaughn.

Stevie graduated South High School in 1970 and afterwards attended Ohio University for three years majoring in education with aspirations of becoming a teacher.

In 1973 while attending Ohio University, Stevie was a charter member of Beta Epsilon Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.

Stevie left Ohio University after gaining employment with Delphi (Packard) Electric as a splice press assembler, where she retired after 30+years.

Stevie was baptized at Price Memorial AME Zion Church.

She loved traveling, playing Bid Whiz and Spades. When she was younger, Stevie enjoyed playing tennis and was a life guard.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Erica C. Crawley of Columbus, Ohio; her sister Sybil Vaughn of Farrell, Pennsylvania.; her twin grand-daughters Hope and Faith Crawley of Columbus, Ohio; nieces, Monique (Arthur) Russell of Cleveland, Ohio, Brandi Vaughn of Farrell, Pennsylvania, and Natalie Robinson of Youngstown, Ohio; great-nieces Lindsay Wallace of Dallas, Texas and Bryasha Vaughn of Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Linda Mickel, an aunt, Marvel E. Flint and a brother-in-law Albert Mickel.

Visitation will be Wednesday July 19, 2023 from 1:30- 2:00 p.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with Funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Services of love and dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral.

