Stephanie Rochelle Ashmore-Jenkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pastor Stephanie Rochelle Ashmore-Jenkins, 74, of Youngstown transitioned from this earthly tabernacle to her Heavenly home on Saturday, October 31, 2021.

Pastor Jenkins was born October 13, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of William V. and Louellen Ashmore.

She was a 1965 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She was a self-employed full time pastor of the New Life in Christ Ministry. A National evangelist, Pastor Jenkins mentored women on how to be a “Lady”.

She enjoyed decorating, shopping, cooking and was a culinary teacher at her church.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her beloved husband, Bishop Chorrethers M. Jenkins, Sr. of Youngstown, whom she married July 8, 1967; four children, Pastor Chorrethers M. (Kimberly) Jr. of Tampa, Florida; Pastor Cordell Jenkins of Ohio, Tracy Jenkins of Euclid, and Brigitte Jenkins of Cleveland; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Thomas of Cleveland and Iva (Warren) Harrell of Youngstown; a brother, Raymond Brown of Minneapolis, Minnesota and a host of family, church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Loretta Broom.

Visitation will be 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Grace Evangelistic Temple, 2214 Mahoning Ave. Funeral services will follow at 9:30 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

