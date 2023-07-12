YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stella K. Gibson, 77, of Youngstown, departed this life Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Boardman, surrounded by her loving family.

Stella was born October 7, 1946 in Richwood, West Va. a daughter of Lawrence and Clarice Bailes Foster.

She was located to this area at a young age and had attended South High School. She was a homemaker and was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to all who met her.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her children; Julia (Pastor Daniel) Smith of Boardman, Paul Belanger Jr. of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, John (Rhonda) Belanger of Lowellville, Ohio, Kiristin “Kiki” Gibson, of Columbus, Ohio, Rocco (Kristi) Belanger of Boardman, Ohio, Jenifer (DeVon) Tucker of Raeford, North Carolina, Davida Gibson of Youngstown, Ohio; her sister Letha Ogden Gibson( Buddy) of Youngstown; grandchildren; Marilynn (Scott) Hoff of Boardman, Nicholas (Amber) Belanger, Kileen, Texas, Troy (Taylor) Belanger, Boardman, Randy (Chris) Triantafillou Campbell, Ohio, Brittany (Seth) Stevens, Struthers, Ohio, Kayla Gibson-Guss, Columbus, Ohio, KaJuane Weeden, Akron, Ohio, KeAsia Weeden ,Columbus, Ohio, Joseph Belanger, Boardman, Brandon Baker, New Castle, Pennsylvania, Nathan Jones, II and Jorel (Breona)Gibson, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Jaydon, DeVyn, and KaiLanni Tucker of Raeford, North Carolina, Jamar Hamlett, Mi’Kael and Dream Elyise Dowdy of Youngstown, great-grandchildren, Audrey Mason, Caiden Hoff of Boardman, Ohio, Brayden and Jayden Rogers of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Saige Perkins of Columbus, Ohio; two brother-in-laws; Ellis (Donna) Gibson of Virginia and Henry (Jan) Gibson of Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her ex-husband, Paul Belanger, Sr. and her husband David Edward Gibson; her siblings; brother Orville Foster, and sister Beatrice Agnone, a grand-daughter, Heather Belanger and a grandson, Joshua Baker.

Visitation will be 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home 1951 McGuffey Road Youngstown, OH. 44505 with Memorial Service beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. The Family would like to thank the professional and medical staff at Humility of Mary-ST. Elizabeth’s Boardman Campus for the compassion, patience, and the high level of quality care they displayed during this hard time.

