YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Stefan Breedlove, 62 of Youngstown, transitioned into eternal rest at his home on Saturday, September 3, 2022.



Mr. Breedlove was born July 27, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of Cabble and Dottie Jean Graham-Breedlove.

He was a 1978 graduate of The Rayen School where he was a proud member of its basketball team. Stefan went on to enlist into the United States Air Force in 1980. After serving his country, Stefan enrolled in Hocking College to receive his associate degree.





Stefan was a former member of Antioch Baptist Church.

He enjoyed fishing, watching sports and spending time with Jeanette and other family and friends. He was well known as the “Hat Breaker”as he respectfully earned that name! He was an avid Dallas Cowboys, Michigan Wolverines and Cleveland Cavaliers fan.



He leaves to forever cherish his memory, his fiancée, Jeanette Ellis of Youngstown; five children, Stefan Breedlove, Jr.,Terrance Ellis and Tiffany Ellis, all of Youngstown, Ebony Breedlove of North Carolina and Roxanne Frazer of South Carolina; two grandchildren, whom he loved and cherished dearly, Travis Easterly, Jr. and Ta’Riya Manley; a sister, Sabrina Breedlove and her children, Sharard, Shamar, Shayla and Sharnell; a very close cousin, Delaney McMullen; a Goddaughter, Dana Hewlett and a host of relatives and friends.



Stefan was preceded in death by his parents, Dottie Jean Breedlove and Cabble Breedlove and Godbrother, Devon “Dede” Davis.



Visitation will be Friday, September 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.



