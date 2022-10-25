CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Simmie L. McIntosh, III, 74, of Campbell, entered eternal rest on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Mr. McIntosh was born December 16, 1947 in Vandalia, Florida, a son of Simmie and Mary Jane Hilbert McIntosh.

He had been employed with General Motors Lordstown for 45 years, retiring in 2010.

He was a member and Deacon at Heavenly Place Church of God In Christ.

Some of his many interests were fishing, cooking, music, traveling: he was a drummer, enjoyed all sports; and especially loved being with his family.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Norma McIntosh whom he married June 19, 2004; six children, Patricia Williams, Clarence Williams Jr. Andrea (Brian) Dean, Lisa (Patrick) Wells, Pastor Les L. (Danita) McIntosh and Simmie McIntosh, IV; 31 siblings; and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and children, Charlene Williams, Clarice Williams and Twana Johnson.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at Heavenly Place C.O.G.I.C. Funeral services will follow at 12 Noon.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

