Sidney Joe, Jr., McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Sidney Joe, Jr., 78, of McDonald, transitioned from this life to eternal life on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mr. Joe, affectionately known as “Sid”, was born November 29, 1941 in McDonald, Ohio, a son of Sidney, Sr. and Ethel Epps Joe.

He was a 1959 graduate of McDonald High School. Mr. Joe was an ambitious gentleman having been employed with McDonald Steel, National Gypsum Company, and as an assembler with General Motors Lordstown for over 30 years, retiring in 2006.

He was a former member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and the UAW Local 1112. He was also affiliated with the Harvest Lodge and Silver Moon Lodge #20 affiliates of St. John’s Lodge of Cleveland, Ohio.

Sidney loved traveling, racing cars, fishing, gardening and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Sidney leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his son, Deacon Dwayne (Eld. Shirrell) Joe of Cleveland; a stepdaughter, Michelle (Dessie) Howell of Youngstown; a sister, Betty Naomi Little of McDonald; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews including, Felicia, Betsy, Donell, Jr. and Derek who helped to care for him and Alvin Little who was his main caregiver; a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Dorothy Joe Bailey and Lenzell Joe.

Viewing will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, with private funeral services following. Due to the pandemic, everyone is asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sidney Joe, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 30, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.