Sidney D. Preston, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sidney D. Preston, 56, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Preston was born September 26, 1964 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Ulysses and Helen Keyes Preston.

He attended South High School.

Mr. Preston worked for Perkins Restaurant as a cook for 27 years.

He was a loving son who enjoyed cutting hair, model cars, loved old school music and was a die hard Steelers fan.

He leaves to mourn his passing his mother, Helen Garrett of Youngstown; his “angel”, Tamara Riley; stepdaughter, Jenae Jones of Campbell, Ohio; two sisters, Bernice Preston and DonnaMerlene Keys, of Youngstown; one brother, Ulysses Preston, Jr. of Sharon Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Tra’Niyah McMullen and Aurielle Manigult and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ulysses Preston and sister, Desiree Garrett.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sidney D. Preston, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 28, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.