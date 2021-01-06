Shiryl L. Mason, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shiryl L. Mason, 61, of Youngstown, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Mercy Health-St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Shiryl was born June 8, 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond G. Harrison and Lola M. Owens.

She was an employee at Southside Hospital, Northside Hospital and Trumbull Memorial Hospital, where she began as a nurse’s aide, transitioned to laundry and resigned as an Environmental Service Aide of 42 years of service.

Shiryl began walking by “Faith” at the age of 13, where she was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist church. From the early 80s she became a member of Mt Calvary Pentecostal Church, to whom she was a Devoted, Loving, Kind, Blessed and Anointed member, who served on the usher board. To many others she was known as a “Ray of Sunshine”.

In her spare time, Shiryl enjoyed first and foremost reading her Bible, eating, shopping and spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her mother, Lola M. Owens of Youngstown; her brother, Raymond (Tamara) G. Harrison, Jr.; her beloved children, Latoya (Willie) Gibbs of Youngstown, Lamont Askew of Austintown and Jalen Mason of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Jaiquale Gibbs, Malachi Gibbs, Marquez Gibbs, Lamont Askew, Jr. and Jayce Askew; two stepchildren, Shahara Mason of Youngstown and Gloria (Sigarrie) Nettles of Florida and two stepgrandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father; her husband, Thomas E. Mason, whom she married July 14, 1993 and dearly loved and Alfred J. Owens, whom she was reared by at an early age.

Friends and family may call L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 for viewing hours. Due to Covid private services will be held for family only Thursday, January 7, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church at 11:00 a.m.

