Shirley V. Logan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Shirley V. Logan, 62, of Columbus, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

​Mrs. Logan, affectionately known as “Nita”, was born September 11, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Willie G., Sr. and Clauszell Davis Lewis.

She was a 1976 graduate of South High School and a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

She had been employed with Republic Steel and Gateways to Better Living.

In her pastime, Shirley enjoyed bingo, shopping, traveling, and cooking. Her family was her passion and her joy.

​She leaves to cherish her beloved memories her husband, Paul J. Jennings of Youngstown; three daughters, Rhonda (Morris Perry) Birchfield of Columbus, Rosheeda (Markus) Dawson of Henderson, Nevada and RaLaina Logan (TerranDavidson) of High Point, North Carolina; grandchildren, Mikayla, Markus, Jr., Maxwell, Xavier, Kevin, A’Laiah and Za’Ron; a great-granddaughter, Storm; her siblings: sisters, Lola M. Lewis and Lela Decembly, both of Youngstown, Sandra Lewis of Columbus and Alexis Jones of Henderson, Nevada and her brother, Jamie Decembly of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

​She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Willie G. Lewis, Jr.

​Visitation will be Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow immediately. Due to the pandemic, guests are still asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

​A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.