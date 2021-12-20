YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Shirley Jean Washington, 65, of Youngstown, transitioned to her eternal rest on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Ms. Washington was born January 31, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter of Eugene and Willie Pearl Wheeler Washington.

She attended South High School.

Shirley was employed as a home health aide with various home health agencies. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, cooking and being with her family.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory numerous nieces and nephews, including Million Perry whom she raised and was her caregiver, Pamela and Yolanda Washington and Jonathan Hilson whom she reared all of Youngstown; her uncle Leroy Washington; significant other, Evonia Hilson; her home health aide, Christal Cuevas and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sheila A. Washington; a brother, Myron E. Washington; several aunts, uncles; a nephew who she helped to raise, Demetrius Washington and other family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 11:00 – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

