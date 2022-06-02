YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Sherryl Jean Stewart, 72, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal life on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Stewart was born February 23, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of Edgar H. and Eloise Gamble Burke.

She had worked over 20 years with Shepherd of the Valley Retirement Community, retiring in November 2013.

Sherryl loved cooking, traveling, shopping, western movies and crossword puzzles. Sherryl was of the Baptist faith.

She leaves to celebrate her life five children, Kevin Burke of Seattle, Washington, Eunice Bradley of Youngtown, Edward (Vivian) Stewart Jr. of College Park, Georgia, Aaron (Sheila) Stewart of Fayettville, G eorgia and Kimberly Stewart of Columbus, Ohio; ten grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two brothers, Edward (Cathy) Burke of Youngstown and Kevin Burke of Columbus; a host of nieces and nephews including Autumn (Demond) Blackmon and Michael (Samantha) Claytor; other family and friends.

She was preceded by her parents; her husband, Edward whom she married January 6, 1968 and who passed October 26, 2013; and five siblings, Leslie Burke, Denise Claytor, Jackie Vene, Patricia Jones, Juanita Burke.

Visitation will be Monday, June 6, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

