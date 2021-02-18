Sherri Lynette Floyd, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Sherri Lynette Floyd, 61, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

​Ms. Floyd was born September 27, 1959, a daughter of Willie O. Jr. and Jeanette Carpenter Floyd.

She was a 1978 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. Sherri attended Harding Business College, where she studied and obtained certification as a data entry analyst.

A homemaker and nursing assistant, Sherri had also been a data entry clerk.

She was a member of the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, a former choir member and youth leader.

She enjoyed writing, adult coloring, macrame, cooking, soap operas (especially the Bold and the Beautiful, which she and her Aunt Barbara would battle about) and motivational speaking on dialysis awareness. She loved going to church, playing the piano in her early years and being with her “baby”, Kristina.

​She leaves to forever cherish her beloved memory, her devoted daughter, Kristina M. Floyd of Boardman; her aunt, Barbara Carpenter of Youngstown who was like a mother to her; cousin, Kenneth Carpenter, Jr. of Youngstown, who was like a brother to her and a host of family and friends.

​Visitation will be Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services for family will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

