YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Shelimar Julaine Taylor-Tillman, 56, of Youngstown, entered eternal peace on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Taylor-Tillman was born February 21, 1966 in Youngstown, a daughter of Lawrence Hollinshead and Frances Taylor.

She attended East High School and had been employed with Gasser Chair as prior to her illness.

She was a member of Union Baptist Church.

She enjoyed bowling, playing social cards, attending concerts, traveling, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her mother of Youngstown; three children, Desmond Smith of Warren, Glenn Tillman and Ronisha Howard both of Youngstown; four grandchildren; a brother, Mark Taylor of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sisters, Shawn Hollinshead of Park Forest, Illinois and Tenisha (Dionne) Dawson of Youngstown; her uncle, Darius Cornell Hollinshead of Maryland; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents, Mary Smith, Eugene Taylor, Walter Sr. and Rosa Hollinshead; an uncle, Willie Smith; and a nephew, Omar Smith

Visitation will be Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue, Yo., OH. Funeral services will follow at 12 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

