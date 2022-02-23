YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheila Perry, 59, of Youngstown transitioned from this earthly life on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Sheila was born September 16, 1962 in Youngstown, a daughter of Braxton and Etta Coleman Perry.

She was a 1980 graduate of South High School and attended Trumbull Business School.

She had worked for 15 years at the Ohio State Prison as a Correctional Food Service manager #1. Most recently she was employed with Youngstown City Schools in their Food Service Department.

She loved animals, enjoyed shopping, cooking and traveling.

She leaves to forever cherish her precious memories, her sister, Yolanda Perry; her cousins, Joann Cousin Willis who was like a big sister to her, and Debra Coleman; Brittany Willis who she called her niece; her aunt, Will Coleman and a host of cousins and friends.

Visitation will be 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow.

Due to the pandemic all guests are asked to wear mask and observe social distancing.

