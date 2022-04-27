YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Shelila Octoria Ingram, 46, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Ms. Ingram, lovingly known as “Lela”, was born June 27, 1975 in Youngstown, a daughter of Dennis Tillis and LaDonna Ingram.

She was a 1992 graduate of East High School and attended Eastern Gateway Community College where she was studying Early Childhood Development. While at East High School, she was inducted into National Honor Society and enjoyed high school sports. She was also crowned Homecoming Queen in her senior year.

She was a member of Commandment Keepers Temple where she served as a youth assistant.

“Lela” enjoyed shopping, traveling, reading and her passion was babysitting her great-nieces and nephews.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to celebrate her life, her mother, LaDonna Ingram-Tillis of Youngstown; a brother, Demetrious L. Ingram of Columbus; sisters, Latoya G. Ingram, Louise S. Ingram and Nakenya Thomas, all of Youngstown; four nieces and two nephews whom she helped to rear, Nyesha Ford, Natay Ford, Colton Ford, Darneise Lewis, Datartazha Lewis and Darnell Lewis; a host of great-nieces, great-nephews and other family and friends.

Proceeding in death, her seven children; her father, Dennis Tillis; her grandparents, Lorenzo, Sr., Lula Mae Ingram, Willie and Bertha Mae Tillis and five uncles.

A memorial service will be held for Shelila on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.