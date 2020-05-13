Sheila McCall, Youngstown, Ohio

Sheila McCall, 56, Departed this life Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home.

Sheila was born February 21, 1964, the daughter of Willie Lee and Anna Mae (Dobyne) McCall.

She Graduated from South High School in Youngstown Ohio.

She had been employed as a Home Healthcare Aide and found joy in caring for others outside of work.

Sheila was a devoted member to the New Vision New Day Ministry.

She loved listening/singing gospel music, gardening, and most importantly being with her family and grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Larissa England of Cincinnati and Cortney Cole of Columbus; her brother Damon McCall of Grafton, Ohio; two grandchildren Roman and Norah England and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William Fredrick McCall and a sister, Lisa McCall.

Visitation services will be held at New Vision New Day Ministry 1970 Everett Ave, Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. and a private ceremony for the immediate family thereafter.

Arrangements were entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

