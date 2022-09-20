YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Shawn C. Penson, 52, departed this life on August 8, 2022 at University Hospital Ahuja Medical Center.

Mr. Penson was born July 22, 1970, in Orange County, California, a son of Lawrence and Joyce Penson.

He was a graduate of The Rayen High School and had attended college for one year.

He was a diehard Steelers fan, loved to collect guns, comic books and movies. He also loved fashions.

He had been employed by RBH Cleaning Service, Lordstown General Motors for 10 years and most recently by Coca Cola Company as a driver.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, his wife, Charreia Penson; his children; two sons, Christopher Penson and Zachary Brady and his daughter, O’Ren Penson and his brother, Dana (Chrissy) Penson and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

