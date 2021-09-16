Shauneille Leigh Gardner, Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Shauneille Leigh Gardner, 61, of Canton formerly of Youngstown, departed this life Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

Ms. Gardner was born September 16, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of Oscar D. and Katie Mae Hamilton Gardner.

She received her GED and went on to Youngstown State University and then Akron University to obtain her BA degree in Business Management.

She had been employed with Diebold, Inc. for 20 years, retiring in 2017.

She was a member of New Greater Peace Baptist Church in Canton.

Shauneille enjoyed music, dancing, traveling, shopping, Crossword puzzles and spending time with her loving family.

She leaves to cherish her memories and reflect on her life and legacy, two sons, Dennis Gardner of Houston, Texas and Cameron (Stephanie) Gardner of Canton; five grandchildren, Drea’vean, Janaya, Asia, Calvin and Maliq; two sisters, Verlaria “Lynn” Gardner of Chicago, Illinois and Shanjya “Lani” Gardner of Youngstown; three nieces, Sausirae (Dujuane Sr) Weeden, Brittany Gardner and Tyler G. Bearden; four nephews, Frank Gardner, Dujuane Weeden Jr., Braylon Gardner Mims, and Brayden Gardner Clay; a host of family including Dennis Gurley, Derryl Elliott and Eboni Clemons, Ty Bearden, Alvin Will and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents, Claude and Costella Hamilton and Alvin Will Sr.

Viewing will be Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

