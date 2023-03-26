YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon L. Dawson, 67, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at University Hospital in Cleveland.

Sharon was born February 7, 1956 to William Scott and Katie Eileen Dawson Caige.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School.

She worked at Penn Ohio College as an instructor. She also worked in health care at Omni Manor Nursing Home, as well as, caring for family members and their children.

Sharon was a member of First Calvary Baptist Church, where she served on the Culinary Committee.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Katie Eileen Caige; two sisters, Linda (Paul) Caffey, Jr. and Cheryl Lynn Dawson; three brothers, Leslie (Marionetta) Caige of Ashburn, Virginia, Kendall (Donna) Caige of Mannheim, Germany and David Paul (Kennis) Dawson of Columbia, South Carolina; aunts, Beverly Owens, whom she resided with and Delores Dawson both of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Scott; step-father, Albert Caige; grandparents, J.B. and Effie Dawson; aunts, Beatrice Dawson, Willie Mae Hill and Roberta Thompkins; uncles, John (Billy) Dawson, David A. Dawson and Charles Thompkins and cousins, Brian Thompkins and Kimberly Dawson.

Services were held Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

