Sean Paul Griffin, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Early Tuesday morning on November 19, 2019 while in his wife’s arms, the greatest man alive, Sean Paul Griffin, Sr., 51, of Youngstown, was called to rest.

Mr. Griffin was born July 29, 1968 in Youngstown, a son of Jasper and Shirley Robinson Griffin.

He was a 1987 graduate of East High School. He danced in the all city variety show and attended Choffin Career Center – Auto Body. He was a 1996 graduate of Western Reserve Police Academy.

Sean had been employed with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department, Correction Corporation of America and presently with the Trumbull Correctional Institute.

He joined the U.S. Army from 1988 to 1992 in Panama Just Cause, Desert Storm/Shield. In 1992 to 1996 he joined the National Guard.

In 1984, he met the love of his life – his childhood sweetheart, Zaneta Amos. On March 2, 1990, he married Zaneta and promised her the sun, the rain, the moon, stars and mountains and anything she wished for, even more he gave her his heart.

He enjoyed talking, laughing and joking. He loved cars, especially his Cadillac. But what he enjoyed the most was spending time with his wife, children and family.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his wife, Zaneta; three children, Sarai (Frank) Frazier, Sean Paul Griffin, Jr. and Kylel Griffin; two brothers, Shane (Gloris) Griffin and Elisha (Rochelle) Walton; a sister, Tammy Griffin; three grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Sam and Clara Griffin.

Visitation will be Friday, November 29 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home and on Saturday morning, November 30 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Services will follow immediately on Saturday, November 30 at 10:00 a.m.

