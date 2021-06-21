Savannah Metcalf-Veal, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Savannah Metcalf-Veal died on Friday, June 4, 2021.

She was born on July 10, 1931 in Marks, Mississippi, to the union of the late Nelse and Pearlie Davis Metcalf. She was the last of the 10 children from their union and was preceded in death by six brothers, Ishmael, William, Nelse Jr. (June), Andy, James and Felton and three sisters, Catherine, Rose Anna and Cora Mae.

Savannah professed the Lord as her Savior at an early age and was baptized at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Marks, Mississippi under the leadership of her uncle, Rev. A. M. Metcalf.

On May 20, 1956, Savannah was united in marriage to David C. Veal Sr. He preceded her in death in 1995.

Savannah has three children to hold her in their memories, Julia Ann (Metcalf) Anderson of Indianapolis, Indiana, David C. (Evelyn) Veal, Jr. of Youngstown and Julius Veal of Indianapolis, Indiana.

In 1957, Savannah relocated to Youngstown, Ohio. She started work for Strouss’ Department Store. She later joined Howard Johnson Company in their restaurant, working for them for many years with recognition for her years of service. Savannah’s last employer was Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation in Youngstown. She ultimately retired from Beeghly Oaks in 1995.

Savannah was a very active member of the Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church during her time in Youngstown. She participated in many areas of the church during her nearly 40 years as a member. These included, Sunday School teacher, Levite Usher Ministry, and the Pastor’s Aide Ministry. Savannah was also a core organizer of the Junior Usher Ministry.

In 1995, Savannah relocated once again to Indianapolis, Indiana. On her arrival there she joined Olivet Missionary Baptist Church. She quickly became in sync with her church family at Olivet just as she did at Greater Friendship. She was a member of the Mother Board and Pastor’s Aide. Savannah was a torch bearer in her church communities and was an avid reader, teacher and learner of God’s Word.

During her time in Indianapolis, she re-entered the workforce around 1998 as an employee at the Hasten Hebrew Academy. Savannah then retired again after five years of service from the school. She was a strong purveyor of our culinary culture. Her most requested dishes were peach cobbler, apple pie, and stuffing, and many others over the years.

Savannah departed this life to rest in heaven on the evening of June 4, 2021. Also preceding her in death was her grandson, Derrick.

Additional family, she leaves to mourn her death are her seven grandchildren, Marcus Anderson (Carmelita), Melinda (Anderson) Skipper, David C. Veal III (Lakeisha), Demetra Veal, De’Andre Veal, Ivan Veal and Jonisha Veal; eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Services were held at the Olivet Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Local arrangements were handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

