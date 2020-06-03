Sarah L. Dyson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Sarah L. Dyson, 85, of Hammond, Louisiana, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in North Oaks Hospital in Louisiana.

Mrs. Dyson was born September 1, 1934 in New Orleans, Louisiana, a daughter of Julies and Bessie Briggs Pea.

She had worked as a nurses aide for 27 years with the Youngstown Hospital Association.

She was a member of the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, its Deaconess, Levite Usher, Mission, Willing Workers and Miriam Choir Ministries.

She loved playing bingo and being with her family.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory; her daughter, Valerie D. Dyson; two sons, David (Gloria) Dyson and Donald R. (LaSonya) Dyson all of Youngstown; a sister, Ceola Henderson; a brother, Clarence Pea both of Louisiana; a half sister, Marie Jackson of Pensicola, Florida; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Greeting her at Heaven’s Gate were her parents; her husband, Quince, whom she married April 11, 1953 and who passed away March 4, 2017; two sisters, Helen Austin and Georgia M. Jones and three brothers, Lucius, Sam and Edward Pea.

Viewing will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. Private funeral services will follow for the family. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

