Sarah Jan Venters, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services were held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Zion Hill Baptist for Mrs. Sarah Jane Venters, 87, who transcended to her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown.

Sarah was born July 15, 1932 in Macon, Mississippi, a daughter of Dan and Sallie Richardson Binion.

She worked for the Youngstown City Schools at Jefferson Elementary as a lunch aide.

She was a dedicated member of Zion Hill Baptist Church where she served as chairperson of the culinary ministry, sang with the Senior Choir, was a member of the Pastors Aide, Deaconess and Missionary ministries and was a Mother of the Church.

She was an excellent seamstress and cook; she loved her family dearly and reading her Bible and loved doing word puzzles.

She leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy, five children, Robert (Cheryl) Venters of Youngstown, Evonne Rucker of Charlotte, North Carolina, Willie (Jane) Venters of Liberty, Diane Venters and Frankie Venters both of Youngstown; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Besides her husband of 36 years, Willie C. whom she married January 2, 1952 and he passed away September 9, 1988, she was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Mary Kathryn; three brothers, Johnnie, Dan and Joshua; three sisters, Margaret Jane, Emmaline and Sallie; great-great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Rucker and son-in-law, Reverend Lee T. Rucker.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.