Sarah Edith Phillips, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Gospel Temple Baptist Church for Mrs. Sarah Edith Phillips, 94, of Struthers, who transitioned to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Mrs. Phillips was born March 1, 1925 in Youngstown, a daughter of Mitchell and Mary Thompson Williams.

She was a 1943 graduate of South High School, and had been employed at General Electric for over 25 years, retiring in 1983.

She was a member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church and its Culinary Committee; she was also a member of the Campbell Democratic Women’s Club.

Sarah was an avid Bible reader, and enjoyed cooking and entertaining.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her daughter, Emmaline “Tutti” L. Adams of Struthers; four grandchildren, George O. Cook III and Robin L. Cook both of Denver, Colorado, Jamie (Temitope) Popoola of Columbia, MD and Timothy M. Williams of Columbus; four great grandchildren, George, Corey, Jasmine, and Abiola; special cousins, Ceil Scott, George Scott and Sandy Jones; three close friends, Eunice Richardson, Connie Gray, and Lillian Stores; numerous nieces and nephews, including Diane Taylor, Diane Jones, Sherri Jones, Denise Posey and Antonio (Nola) Branch, who kept in constant contact with her; and a host of other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, whom she married May 29, 1946, and who passed away July 13, 1993; two daughters, Mary Jane Cook and Juanita Price; a sister, Bessie Gates; and three grandchildren, Desiree Williams, Terrance Williams and Howard Williams.

Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A very special thank you to Dr. Michael Malmer and staff, the nursing staff at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and the Hospice House staff who all took such excellent care of Sarah.