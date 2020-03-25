Sarah Clyde Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Sarah Clyde Jackson, 86, entered eternal rest on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Austinwoods Woodland Nursing Center.

Mrs. Jackson was born July 28, 1933 in Carrollton, Mississippi, a daughter of Charlie and Alice Lott Lewis, coming to the Youngstown area in 1957.

She had been employed for 16 years with Kaufmann’s Department Store, retiring in 2004.

She was a member of We Walk By Faith Bible Church.

Sarah enjoyed social games, cooking and dancing.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory, her beloved husband, Percy whom she married April 20, 1952; four daughters, Charlie Donaldson, Shirley (Rev. Roney) Tucker and Kristie Rogers all of Youngstown and Debra Brown of Niles; a son, James (Dana) Jackson of California; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Ellaweese Lewis.

Private services will be held for family only.

Arrangements were handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 26, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.