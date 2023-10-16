YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra McRae, age 73 and affectionally called “Sandy”, transitioned from this life Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation & Healing.

Sandra was the second child of Amos and Elizabeth (Hughey) McRae, born May 2, 1950. She was a life-long resident of Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a 1970 graduate of East High School and a 1971 graduate of the Job Corps. June 1990 she received a Certificate of Achievement from the Youngstown Adult Basic Education Classes. She worked for various employers and retired from Goodwill Industries.

Sandy loved life and kept up with various family members and constantly made new friends. She enjoyed her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed Bible study courses and we would often see her at the table taking her Bible study quizzes. Sandy received a Certificate of Award in 2000 for New Life In Christ I and a Certificate of Completion for successfully completing a course in 2002 from Agape School, Inc.

She will be missed by her family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memory, stepmother, Virginia L. McRae of Youngstown, Ohio; sisters, Ora M. McRae of Anchorage, Alaska and Howarlette V. (Phillip) Pace of Liberty Township, Ohio; brother, Charles H. (Cherie) Williams, Jr. of Akron, Ohio; sister-in-law, Elizabeth McRae of Youngstown, Ohio; honorary sister, LaDonna McRae of Boardman, Ohio; aunts, Diane McGee and Ethel Hughey, both of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos M. McRae and Elizabeth Williams; two brothers, Gregory G. Gary and Lawrence McRae, Sr.; sister-in-law, Gloria (Dannals) McRae Douglas and five stepbrothers, Robert, Rodney, Milton, Karl and Brian Eskew.

A Home-Going Wake Ceremony will be held Tuesday, October 17, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with burial to follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

