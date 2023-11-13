YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Sandra K. Patton Watson, 79, of Youngstown, transitioned from her earthly labor to her eternal reward on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Watson was born March 6, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of Artie and Carlena Knight Patton.

She was a 1963 graduate of South High School; attended Youngstown State University where she studied accounting and Choffin Career Center where she studied tailoring.

She had been employed with Ohio Edison for 40 years, retiring in 2001.

Sandra was a faithful member of St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church where she served as treasurer until its closing. She then became a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church. She was a former member of the CMC’s in high school and a member of the N.A.A.C.P.

Sandra leaves to forever cherish her memory and celebrate her life, two sons, Edward Patton Watson and his fiancé, Natasha Johnson of Atlanta, Georgia and Daniel Patton Watson of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Ava Monet` Watson and Essence Melody Watson; two siblings, Patricia I. Patton of Bowling Green and Paul M. (Mary) Patton of Youngstown and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Lee Watson, whom she married in 1980 and who passed away in 1994 and siblings, Julius V. and his wife, Bonesse, Leonard, Artie P., Ronald, Barbara A., Charles E., Carlena L. and James R. Patton.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.