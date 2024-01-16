YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Sandra Jean Harden, 76, departed this life on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.



Mrs. Harden, affectionately known as “Sandy”, was born February 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of the late Rev. Henry, Jr. and Odessa Clinkscale.

She attended South High School and graduated from East High School in 1965. She also attended Youngstown State University and graduated from Victor George School of Cosmetology in 1970 and became a licensed Cosmetologist on January 1, 1971.



Mrs. Harden was employed by the City of Youngstown on July 8, 1968 working for the Community Development Agency, retiring after 43 years of service.

She was a lifelong member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a member of the Gospel Choir, advisor for the Youth and Young Adult Choir, culinary ministry, Senior Usher Board and former president of the Trustee Board. She also initiated the partnership with the church and Second Harvest Food Bank.

She loved her children, grandchildren, her church, and being of service to others. She especially enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports, and supported them in all of their extracurricular activities. In her spare time she enjoyed baking, watching T.V., and spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her children, Edward R. Harden, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio, Clinton S. Harden and his fiancé`, Muhsinah Saleem of Hermitage, PA, Staacie M. Harden of Cleveland, Ohio, and Michael J.R. Harden of Boardman, OH; eight grandchildren, Elijah, Ethan, Michael II, Addison, Ryann, Jude, Amirah and Maverick Harden; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



She was proceeded in death by her parents, Pastor Henry Jr. and Odessa Clinkscale; her sisters, Darnell Williams, Rose Clinkscale, Judith Paul and Terrell Clinkscale.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Ave., Youngstown, OH. 44506. Funeral services will follow immediately at 10:00 a.m. Guest are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

