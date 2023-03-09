YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Idella Dean, 79, of Youngstown transitioned from this life on Friday, March 3, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Dean was born May 18, 1943 in Powellton, West Virginia, a daughter of James McDowell and Anna Lou Hall.

She graduated from Montgomery WVA High School in 1961.

She married the late Donald J. Dean on December 25, 1961 and they were blessed with two children. Sandra loved to travel and be with family.

She was a lifelong member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, where she was class leader, secretary of the Mission, Nurses Guild, and culinary ministry. She also served with the food giveaway for Second Harvest. She served as a volunteer for Protestant Family Services; a member of Covenant Lodge #48 and #200 Al Asir Court; and a member of the String of Pearl’s Red Hatters. She was also a former member of the N.A.A.C.P.

Sandra had been employed as a medical secretary with Southside and Northside Hospitals retiring after over 30 years of service.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her two daughters, Donna Vincent of North Carolina and Deborah (Allen) Poindexter, Sr. of Youngstown; a brother, Amos (Marlene) Robinson of Cincinnati; two sisters, Mary Knight of Virginia and Margaret (Robert) Lee of West Virginia; three grandsons, Dontrel Woods of Georgia, Bo Crowder of North Carolina and Allen Poindexter, Jr. of Youngstown; two great grandchildren, Ava and Carmello Poindexter of Youngstown; a brother-in-law, William (Earlene); two sisters-in-law, Peggy Tucker and Delores Dawson; and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Donald, who passed away January 26, 2016, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Pauline Dean, son-in-law, Fletcher Vincent; and sister-in-law, Patricia Rouse.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

