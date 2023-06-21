YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Sandra Calderón Rodríguez, age 50, of Youngstown, passed from this life on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

La señora Sandra Calderón Rodríguez, de 50 años, de Youngstown, falleció de esta vida el Jueves, 8 de junio de 2023 en Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Calderón Rodríguez was born on September 17, 1972 in Humacao, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Felipe Calderón and Sara Rodríguez.

La señora Calderón Rodríguez nació el 17 de septiembre de 1972 en Humacao, Puerto Rico, hija de Felipe Calderón y Sara Rodríguez.

Sandra, a dedicated homemaker, enjoyed music, grilling and going to the lake and spending time with her family.

Sandra, una ama de casa dedicada, disfrutó de la música, asar a la parrilla e ir al lago y pasar tiempo con su familia.

Sandra was of the Catholic faith.

Sandra era de fe católica.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory her husband, Juaquin López of Youngstown; her mother, Sara Rodríguez of Youngstown; her stepfather, Carmelo Cintron of Youngstown; two children, Gertrudis Paz Orellana and Ivelisse Beltrán Calderón, both of Youngstown; a stepson, Kevin Claros of Youngstown; two sons-in-law, Marco and Carlos, both of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Yalexis, Anthony, Alexander, Alejandro, Jordan and Merary; seven siblings, Luis A. Laviena, Mayra Ramirez, Carmelo Cintron, Jr., Jose Calderon, Felipe Calderon and Bebo Calderon, all of Youngstown and Yahaira Maldonado Almodovar of Puerto Rico; six nephews and nieces, Rayma, Luisito, Christina, Natasha, Jesus and Jesyne, all of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

Deja para siempre atesorar su memoria a su esposo, Juaquin López de Youngstown, su madre, Sara Rodríguez de Youngstown, su padrastro, Carmelo Cintron de Youngstown, dos hijas, Gertrudis Paz Orellana e Ivelisse Beltrán Calderón, ambas de Youngstown, un hijastro, Kevin Claros de Youngstown, dos yernos Marco y Carlos, ambos de Youngstown; seis nietos, Yalexis, Anthony, Alexander, Alejandro, Jordan y Merary; siete hermanos, Luis A. Laviena, Mayra Ramirez, Carmelo Cintron, Jr., Jose Calderon, Felipe Calderon y Bebo Calderon todos de Youngstown y Yahaira Maldonado Almodovar de Puerto Rico; seis sobrinos e sobrinas, Rayma, Luisito, Christina, Natasha, Jesús, Jesyne todos de Youngstown y una gran cantidad de familiares y amigos.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Le precedieron en la muerte su padre.

Visitation will be Friday, June 23, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home and on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 24 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

El velorio será el viernes 23 de junio de 2023 de 4:00 – 7:00 p. m. en L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home y el sábado 24 de junio de 2023 de 9:00 – 10:00 a. m. Los servicios funerarios serán el sábado a las 10:00 a. m. en la funeraria.

