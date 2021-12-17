YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Samuel H. Brady, 82, of Youngstown transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Sam was born on February 3, 1939 in Youngstown, the ninth and youngest child of Frank and Emma Donnelly Brady.

Mr. Brady graduated from East High School in 1958.

He met the love of his life, Delois Grant, in the ninth grade at South High School. They were married on August 29, 1964. To this union Toni L. Brady and Tonya Y. Brady, Esq., were born.

Sam worked for General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant for 33 years. He retired from the plant as a First-Class Stationary Engineer on January 1, 2004.

Sam, affectionately known as “Dickie”, was known for his great love of cars, especially his candy apple red Pontiac GTO. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and will always be remembered as a very sharp dresser.

Mr. Brady was an active member of the Union Baptist Church and became a Deacon under the leadership of Pastor John H. Maiden, Sr. and continued in the same capacity under the leadership of Pastor Michael H. Harrison, Sr.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 57 years, Delois “Loe” Grant Brady; two daughters, Toni L. Brady and Tonya Y. Brady, Esq., both of Westerville; a granddaughter, Peyton B. Sapp, also of Westerville; a brother, Matthew (Laura “Cookie”) Brady of Youngstown; a special niece whom he reared, Lenore “Buggs” Brady of Bryans Road, Maryland and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Frank (June) Brady, Jr., Edward Brady, Norman (Bobby) Brady, Helen Brady Traylor, Herbert (Billy) Brady, Margaret Brady and Eleanor (Betty) Brady Owens and most recently by his nephew, Billy Owens and sister-in-law, Josephine Brady.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021; visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Michael H. Harrison, Sr. Due to the Pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.