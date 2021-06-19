Saleema Aslam-Burks, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Saleema Aslam-Burks departed this life Monday, June 14, 2021, at Hospice House, Poland, Ohio.

Saleema was born January 19, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Ahmad and Shahara (Jeridean Murray) Aslam.

She was a graduate of East High School.

She had been employed by the Youngstown City School System as a Custodian retiring in January 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Todd E. Burks; her daughter, Rasheeda Aslam; her siblings, Carl Murray, Christopher Jenkins, Muhammad Aslam, Arlene Green, Wayna Hightower,Kareema Aslam, Rahbia Aslam; and her grandchildren, Sameera and Abdur-Rasheed Aslam.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Saleema’s wishes were not to have a funeral and her family is honoring her wishes.

Arrangements were handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Saleema Aslam-Burks, please visit our floral store.