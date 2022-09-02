YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Marie Veal, affectionately known as Ruthie, passed away Friday, August 26.

She was born on November 6, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio to Emmett Balaam and Marie Lewis.

Ruth attended Youngstown City Schools.

She retired from K-Mart after 30+ years of service in 1998.

Ruthie was a former member of The Greater Friendship Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Small.

Ruthie enjoyed life and socializing with her friends.

Ruthie was married to the late James T. Veal, Sr. in 1963, who was a widower with six children; who she would go on to raise as her own.

Ruthie leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her peace, three daughters, Lu Della Veal, Jamie Veal and Veronica (Dennis) Mosley, all of Youngstown, Ohio one son, Jimmie (Lori) Veal of Memphis, Tennessee; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Ruthie also leaves to mourn her passing, her stepsister, Jackie Holland of Columbus, Ohio; three best friends, Frieda Martin, Brillis Shorter and Theresa Davis; along with a host of other cousins, relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, Ruthie was preceded in death by her husband, James Veal, Sr., who passed away October, 10, 2010; a daughter, Princess Veal; son, Thomas Veal; grandson, Eric Lamont Veal; two sisters, Bertha Rowlett and Lillian “Tootney” Manuel; one infant brother; a nephew, Joe Lewis and a niece, Patricia Lewis.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with service at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

