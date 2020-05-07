Ruth Mae Harris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ruth Mae Harris, 73, of Youngstown, peacefully boarded her Heavenly Chariot and took her ride to eternity on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Mrs. Harris, lovingly called “Boo Boo”, was born August 20, 1946 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Mattie Griswold and was raised by her grandparents, Thomas and Rebecca Griswold.

Ruth was a devoted member of the Nevels Temple Church of God In Christ, was church secretary, and a member of the Missionary Board.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, shopping, family gatherings and dining out,

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her husband, Jeremiah; two children, Reeva Harris (Floyd) of Boardman and Samuel (Alene) Harris of Youngstown; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; aunts who were like sisters to her, Hazel Jackson and Frances Witt and a host of nieces, nehews, other family, church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and grandparents; two daughters, Jeruthia Harris and Denza May; aunts and uncles who were raised like sisters and brothers with her, Jeanette Abernathy, Martha Beauford, Nathaniel Griswold, James Griswold, Samuel Griswold and Viola Turner.

Due to the pandemic, friends are asked to please keep in mind social distancing and to wear masks during the times of visitation which will be Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Funeral service for family only will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Nevels Temple Church of God In Christ.

Arrangements entrusted to L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 7, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.