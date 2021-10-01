Ruth M. Fletcher, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Ruth M. Fletcher transcended to her Heavenly Home, Sunday September 26, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman.

She was born May 26, 1944 in Youngstown a daughter of Willie James and Mattie Jane Slater Moffett.

Ruthie, as she was affectionately known, was a graduate of South High School and proud Warrior Alumnae.

Ruthie enjoyed her longstanding career within the city of Youngstown and had been employed by General Electric, Republic Steel and recently retired from Infocision where she worked in Customer Service.

Ruthie was dedicated to her family and was very vocal about her love for them. She enjoyed being with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Destiny International Ministries and served actively in different capacities during her tenure there.

Ruthie enjoyed spending her free time reading, shopping and participating in Bible Trivia.

She has been described as no-nonsense and feisty, but lovable, giving and protective.

She leaves to mourn her memory and legacy, her children, two daughters, Monica Fletcher and Mesean Fletcher of Youngstown and her son Marlon Fletcher of Charlotte, North Carolina; a sister Lenease Moffett of Campbell, Ohio; a brother Derrick (Crystal) Moffett of Saint Cloud, Florida; six grandchildren, Markea, Devoun, Diara, Deonna, Crystal and Marco; six great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Arveonna, Amber, Dream, Amani, and Cairo and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother George Baldwin and her sister Almarita Jordan.

A private memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at L.E. Black, Phillips, & Holden Funeral Home.

Guest are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Service of Dignity and Love entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips, & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth M. Fletcher, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.