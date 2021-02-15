Ruth Dorothy Paige, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ruth Dorothy Paige, 84, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

Mrs. Paige was born March 14, 1936 in Camden, South Carolina, a daughter of Walter and Dora Nelson Evans.

She had been employed with Metal Carbide, retiring after over 20 years of service.

She was a member of St. John’s A.M.E. Church in Struthers.

Ruth enjoyed going to casinos, dog races, cooking, baking, shopping but above all things being with her beloved family.

She leaves to forever cherish her memories, two daughters, Pamela Miller of Youngstown and Janiene (Henry) Paige-Jennings of Bedford Height; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Peggy Evans and Shirley Evans, both of Youngstown and Sarah Douthit of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three brothers, John (Amber), Clement and Kenneth (Flordie) Evans, all of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John C., whom she married January 29, 1966 and who passed away January 28, 2013 and two brothers, Dan and Walter Evans.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth Dorothy Paige, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.