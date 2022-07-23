YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Russell Oates, Jr., 53, of Copley, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Oates was born December 15, 1968 in Youngstown, a son of Russell, Sr. and Alice Hayden Oates.

He was a graduate of Mathews High School in Vienna where he played football and basketball. Russell graduated from Kent State University with a BS Degree in Business Administration and was working on his MA degree. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Fraternity.

He was a self-employed financial consultant.

He was the board president for the Academy for Urban Scholars High School and was involved with the African American Male Wellness Walk.

Russell was a member of St. Andrewes A.M.E. Church.

He enjoyed golf, basketball and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan.

He is survived by his dear mother, Alice of Liberty Township; two brothers, Elder Eric (Bess) Hayden of Campbell and John (Pamela) Gregory of Columbus; nieces, Sherri and Devonne; nephews, Eric, Jr., Derrick, Jared, Wayne, Francesco and Perry; seven great-nieces, three great-nephews and three special cousins, Hilda Atwood, Geni (Gary, Sr.) Williams and Carol Ann Griffin; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell, Sr.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at St. Andrewes A.M.E. Church, 521 W Earl Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to St. Andrewes A.M.E. Church. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Russell Oates, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.