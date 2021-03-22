Rufus G. Hudson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rufus G. Hudson is the son of the late Rufus B. and the late Maggie Y. Hudson. He departed this life on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Oasis Center for Rehabilitation.

He graduated from North High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government from Youngstown State University. He earned his MBA in Business Management from Prairie View A&M University in Texas.

Rufus worked at IBM as an Advisory Customer Support Representative in Houston, Texas before and after moving back to Youngstown in 1989. He also worked at Youngstown State University as an enterprise counselor and as a Workforce Development Coordinator, East High School as a substitute Math and Science teacher, Mahoning County Children Services as a youth lLeader and for the City of Youngstown as the Assistant Compliance Director.

Mr. Hudson loved history and politics and you could always hold intelligent conversations with him on any subject. He was deeply rooted and devoted to Youngstown and served the Second Ward as Councilman for eight years. He was an avid and passionate community political figure and activist.

Most recently, Rufus was a member of the Board of Directors for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, a member of the YSU Black Alumni Association, honorary member of the Black Knights Association and member of the Youngstown Warren Black Caucus. He has many former affiliations and has received several awards and acknowledgements.

Rufus was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee and on the Security and other Ministries.

He leaves to cherish his memory: daughter, Jennifer Monique Hightower (Maurice) of Youngstown; birthmother, Hattie Emmons of Georgia; sister, Zaneta Pruitt of Chicago, Illinois; sister, Donna Stoklosa of Chicago, Illinois; brother, Christopher Emmons of Chicago, Illinois; three grandchildren, Chevar, Jr., Jamire and Gianna; nieces, nephews and many, many friends. He will be missed!

Rufus was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Megan Lorraine Hudson

Visitation will be Monday, March 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rufus G. Hudson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.