Rueben Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Rueben Smith, 90, of Youngstown went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 peacefully at home under the care of his family.

Mr. Smith was born December 5, 1929 in Jefferson County, Alabama. He was the son of Jack Smith and Minnie Bennings.

He was a graduate of Parker High School in Birmingham Alabama.

He met the love of his life Dorothy Ann (Dot) and they married on September 21, 1951.

He served 3 years in the United States Army followed by 30 years in the Army Reserve retiring at the rank of Sergeant First Class.

Rueben dedicated 30 years to Youngstown Sheet and Tube and 20 years to Gasser Chair.

Rueben was a loyal and faithful member of Antioch Baptist where he served as Chairman of the Deacon Board, member of the Male Chorus, and presided over the Food Pantry Ministry. He was also a member of the Steel Valley Men’s Choir.

Rueben enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football and BBQing with his family. He was well known for his strong baritone vocals. As a teenager he was a member of the Avondale Jubilee singing group in Alabama. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who affectionately called him “Crabby”.

He leaves to Cherish his memory his devoted wife Dorothy, sister Leona Moss, two daughters Yvonne Denise (Larry) of Youngstown, Tamara “Tammy” of Tampa, one son Russell of Huber Heights, six grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 10 great- great- grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by step mother Fannie Smith; a brother Johnny Smith and a sister Jackie Miller, four children Patricia K and Rueben Jr. daughter Runita Diane; son Michael Rueben and grandsons Derrick and Swan.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day; and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Friends may call on Friday August 21, 2020 from 11:00 – 12:00 Noon at Antioch Baptist Church with funeral service starting at 12:00 Noon.

Arrangements entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 19, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

