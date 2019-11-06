Ruby “Mollie” Pippen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services were held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, 2045 Jacobs Road, for Ruby “Mollie” Pippen, 84, who entered eternal rest on Friday, October 25, 2019.

She was known by all who knew her as “Mollie”. She was born September 15, 1935, in Hope Hull, Alabama, the youngest of 12 children born to Andrew and Ida Hurst Washington.

“Mollie” met the love of her life, Willie L. Pippen, Jr., while members of the 80-voice choir, marrying on August 17, 1958.

She was a long time member of Triedstone Baptist Church where she served in the Deaconess, choir and Mission Ministries until her health prevented her from serving.

She worked for some time at the Atlas Restaurant, she was part of a Women’s Prison Ministry and was a homemaker well-known for her baking skills.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two children, Willie L. Pippen III and Edna Mae (Earl) Johnson; five grandchildren, Derrick, Sr. (LaKeysha) Glass, Terra Glass, Andron Pippen, Michelle Newell and Candace Nicole (Andre’) Mitchell; 16 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends whom she was very close to.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Willie L. Pippen, Jr.; a son Mark A. Pippen; six brothers, Abraham, Claude, Dudley, George, Gurtha and Thomas Washington and five sisters, Alma, Annie Mae, Beatrice, Belma and Fannie.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.