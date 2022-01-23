YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ruby Frazier Yates, 99, transcended to her eternal rest on Saturday, January 1, 2022, from Liberty Arms Health Care.

Mrs. Yates was born December 31, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Willie and Katie Frazier.

She was an Army Veteran and had been employed as a caseworker for Jobs and Family Services.

She was a faithful member of Third Baptist Church, where she served in the Mission Ministry, Mid-Day Bible Study and Prayer Meeting, Ohio Northern Baptist Convention, member of the NAACP and a member of the Keen-Agers Organization.

She married James Kenneth Yates on September 7, 1971, and he passed away on December 7, 1991.

She leaves to mourn her passing, two sons, Earl Dixon of Youngstown and Brian Dixon of Minnesota; a grandson, Sherriah McCoy of Florida; a great-grandchild, Kamden McCoy; a niece, Diane Frazier of Akron, Ohio; a host of other nieces and nephews; her Third Baptist Church Family and other family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Dixon and her brother, William Frazier.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with services starting at 11:00 a.m.

Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

