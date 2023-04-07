YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy L. Simmons, 83, of Youngstown, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday afternoon, April 1, 2023. He was surrounded by family and friends as he passed from this life.

Roy, also known as R.L., was born to Decota and Mary Ethel Simmons in Guys, Tennessee. He was the first son of 14 children. The family worked hard farming. Simple pleasures of “visiting” with company, going to church, eating Sunday meals together, swimming, and fishing were enjoyed.

Roy graduated from McNairy County High School in Guys.

After meeting his wife of 57 years, Elois Agnew, the couple moved to Youngstown, Ohio. God blessed them with three children: Enosha Simmons, Merald D. (Terri) Simmons and Joseph N. (Tiffiny) Simmons and four grandchildren, Austin, Nyla, Morgan, and Lauryn.

Roy worked at General Motors for 34 years. He was known as a dependable, hard-working employee who always went the extra mile.

Roy’s greatest pursuit was to follow in the ways of Jesus. He could be found reading his bible with coffee in the early hours of the day. He loved simply being with his family. He was a devoted church member and served as a deacon at his church.

Roy was a passionate and gifted gardener and received a neighborhood yard award. He also enjoyed home projects and could fix almost anything.

Roy was a quiet and private person, but he had a generous heart and was always willing to lend a hand. He loved road trips, especially going “down south” with his family. He enjoyed watching sports on TV and finishing each day watching the news with his wife.

Roy was predeceased by parents, his brothers Decota, Jr., Robert, Clyde and sisters, Genetta (Clay) Barnett, Magnolia, and Katherine Jones and brother-in-law Andy Hodges. He will be greatly missed by his brothers Fred (Josephine), Thomas (Diane), Leroy (Virginia), Charles (Lois), Ray and sisters , Lou E Hodges; sisters-in-law, Donna and Mary; and a host of nephews and nieces, his children and grandchildren.

He was a man of quiet strength like a mighty oak. His love for his family was a sheltering tree.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Struthers, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements are being handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.