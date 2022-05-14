CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – First Lady Rosia Marie Loggins, 83, of Campbell, transitioned to her heavenly home escorted by God’s Celestial Angels on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Mother Loggins was born June 27, 1938 in Somerville, Tennessee, a daughter of Hugh and Lois Seymour Thomas.

She was a graduate of Central High School and the American Beauty College, where she graduated as a cosmetologist.

She was united in marriage to James Patterson and to this union five children were born.

Mother Loggins worked for many years as a beautician before retiring.

She accepted Christ at an early age and attended Shiloh C.O.G.I.C. under the leadership of Pastor George F. Ramsey Sr. of Racine, Wisconsin. She served as the president of the Mother’s Board and Pastor’s Aide president.

On October 19, 1997, she was united in marriage to Pastor Paul A. Loggins of Campbell and became the First Lady of Phillips Chapel C.O.G.I.C.

She continue to work, serve the Lord and support her husband in the ministry. Besides being First Lady, she was a part of the Mother’s Board, the Sunday School, the Hymnal Choir and worked with the Youth Ministry.

Mother Loggins enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and playing the piano. She also liked spending time with friends, family and her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her life and legacy, her husband, Supt. Emeritus Paul A. Loggins; her children, James (Evelyn) Patterson, Janet Patterson, Maurice (Katie) Patterson, Thomas Patterson and Robert (Renee) Patterson; two sisters, Velma Majors and Lyla Lynn Jones; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, family, church family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three children, Teresa Patterson, Caleb T. Patterson and Dexter Patterson; two sisters, Mamie Jo Thomas and Almelia Bell; five brothers, William H., Sam, Donald, Robert and Joe Thomas.

Visitation will be Monday, May 16, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Phillips Chapel C.O.G.I.C., 3903 Jacobs Road, SE, Hubbard, OH 44425. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Mother Loggins will be laid to rest at the Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.