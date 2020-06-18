Rose Jean Hodge, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rose Jean Hodge 87, transcended to her Heavenly Mansion Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Mrs. Hodge was born June 19, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Charles and Hazel Berry Turner.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School and had attended the University of Pittsburgh.

She had been employed by North Side Hospital as a Nurse’s Aide and had also been employed at ANKO Corporation for 12 years.

She had been a faithful member of St. Augustine Episcopal Church serving on the Altar Guild.

Rose loved baking gingerbread and the most important part of her life was being together with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memories, three sons: Glenn (Cheryl) Hodge of Mobile, Alabama, Wesley David Hodge of Youngstown and Robert “Bobby” Hodge of Virginia; her sister Norma Mahone of Des Moines, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; a god-Daughter, Keyonia Johnson of Youngstown and many devoted friends.

Besides her parents and her husband Wesley L. Hodge, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Walls and two brothers, Warren and Charles Turner.

Viewing will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will be held for the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 18, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.